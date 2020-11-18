Expecting the company to remain at the forefront of digital transformation efforts, Needham initiates DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Buy rating and $240 price target, a 13% upside from the last close.

The firm thinks the Agreement Cloud platform will maintain durable even after the pandemic.

Needham praises "Category Killer" DOCU's dominant market position with the potential to cross-sell to a large market that can support extended 30%+ revenue growth for several years.

DOCU shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $212.47.

DocuSign has been one of the tech stocks making gains during the pandemic, and pulling back on the recent vaccine news. Here's a look at how DOCU has performed compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) over the past year: