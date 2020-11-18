Brickell Biotech's (NASDAQ:BBI) Japanese development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical plans to launch sofpironium bromide gel, 5% under the brand name ECCLOCK in Japan for the once daily treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis on November 26, 2020.

In addition, ECCLOCK has been placed today on Japan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) drug reimbursement price list.

The NHI listed drug price for ECCLOCK in Japan is ¥243.70 per gram, which is ¥4,874.00 ($46.47) for a 20 gram bottle or approx. two-week supply.

Under the sublicense agreement with Kaken, Brickell is entitled to receive sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales of ECCLOCK in Japan.

Furthermore, Kaken has rights to develop and commercialize sofpironium bromide in Korea, China and certain other Asian countries.

Brickell recently initiated its Phase 3 clinical program in the U.S. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of sofpironium bromide gel, 15% compared to vehicle (placebo) in ~350 subjects. Topline data are expected in Q4 2021.