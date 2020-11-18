Cantor Fitzgerald backs its Overweight rating on Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) after taking in yesterday's mixed Q3 report.

"Operating leverage, mix, and synergies should all drive improvement from current EBITDA margins of 23%. We believe the company’s scale advantage, ability to raise funds ($1Bn shelf), and continued store and cultivation expansion, all warrant a valuation premium to peers (notwithstanding lower margins vs. other leading MSOs)," updates analyst Pablo Zuanic.

He also notes that the company estimates that it should exit 2020 at a run rate of $1B in annualized sales.

Cantor derives a price target of $20 on Curaleaf by taking 25X EBITDA estimates and adding in $3.50 for optionality of key states going recreational (PA/NY/CT). The average price target on Wall Street is $14.16.

