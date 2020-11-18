The European Commission has granted marketing authorization to Pacira BioSciences' (NASDAQ:PCRX) EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) as a brachial plexus block or femoral nerve block for treatment of post-operative pain in adults, and as a field block for treatment of somatic post-operative pain from small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults.

Commercial planning is underway, with an anticipated launch in 2H of 2021.

EXPAREL was initially approved in the U.S for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia.