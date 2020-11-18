TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reports comparable sales at open-only stores was -5% in Q3.

Open-only comparable sales were up 15% for the HomeGoods chains, while falling 10% for Marmaxx and declining 6% for TJX International.

TJX's consolidated pretax profit margin was down 70 bps to 10.0% of sales, a 0.7 percentage point decrease versus the prior year's 10.7%. A very strong merchandise margin increase during the quarter was more than offset by significant operating costs related to COVID-19 and expense deleverage on the year-over-year sales decline.

CEO update: "All of our divisions drove sales above our plans, and our home, beauty, and activewear businesses outperformed at Marmaxx, TJX Canada, and TJX International. At HomeGoods, we delivered another quarter of double-digit open-only comp store sales growth. To both leverage our strength in the home category and capitalize on our market share growth opportunities, we are pleased to share that we plan to rollout e-commerce on HomeGoods.com later next year."

For the first two weeks of Q4, overall open-only comp store sales were down 7%, similar to the trend the company saw during the last week of October. No formal guidance was issued.

TJX plans to reinstate its quarterly dividend.

Shares of TJX are up 2.22% premarket to $62.50.

