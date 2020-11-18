Boeing (NYSE:BA) +6.7% pre-market as it confirms the Federal Aviation Administration has rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of 737-8s and 737-9s.

The move will allow airlines that are under the FAA's jurisdiction, including those in the U.S., to take the steps necessary to resume service and Boeing to begin making deliveries.

Baird analyst Peter Arment upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a Street-high $306 price target, hoisted from $165, saying the MAX's return to service and promising vaccine developments lift major overhangs on the stock.

Boeing shares have rallied 23% over the past three months lost half their value since the March 10, 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Group flight that triggered the global grounding of the MAX.