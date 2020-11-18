BMO Capital Markets starts off coverage initiated on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) with an Outperform rating on what it calls a positive risk/reward profile.

The firm is also positive on AbbVie's pipeline of drug products.

"Very strong execution with Skyrizi/Rinvoq in immunology, along with very solid performance with Imbruvica/Venclexta and underappreciated hematology/oncology pipeline, has now been combined with Allergan's key growth platforms in aesthetics and neuroscience all providing much greater portfolio diversification. Positive physician feedback and our sensitivity analysis on valuation suggest good risk/reward at current levels."

Shares of AbbVie are up 1.18% premarket.

