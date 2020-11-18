TSMC (NYSE:TSM) shares are up 2.9% pre-market after a pair of positive news stories about potential new clients for the foundry giant.

A Digitimes report says TSMC is in talks with a Korean OLED driver IC client about using the foundry's 28nm high-voltage process.

Nikkei Asian Review sources say Google (GOOG,GOOGL) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) will be among the first clients for TSMC's new SoIC chips, which use a new 3-D technology to stack and link different types of chips in one package. The new chip packaging approach is meant to make the chipset smaller but more powerful and energy efficient.

Google will reportedly use the chips for autonomous driving systems and other applications. AMD hopes the packaging tech will help its chips outperform those of rival Intel.

Mass production of the SoIC chips is expected to begin in 2022.

TSMC's chip packaging and testing services revenue totaled $2.8B last year, or around 8% of total revenue. The company expects a steady growth rate for 2020.

