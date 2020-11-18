In a new presentation on its website, Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) estimates financial performance once all 23,560 of its miners are deployed in Q2 2021, based on ~$16,000 bitcoin price, which was the seven-day average as of Nov. 17.

MARA shares jump 13% in premarket trading.

Sees potential to produce 15-20 bitcoins per day at an average production cost of $3,863 per bitcoin;

Potential to generate $8.8M in revenue per month and $6.7M in gross profit per month;

Sees producing 2.6 EH/S, which will account for approximately 2.0% of the global bitcoin hashrate.

Bitcoin, today, has risen to $18,056.56.

