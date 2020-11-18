Goldman Sachs adds McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to it Conviction Buy List.

The big pullout from the Goldman note is that it doesn't view Amazon’s pharmacy business as an existential threat.

"Further, we do not think AMZN's presence as an online pharmacy represents a signiﬁcant risk to the wholesalers (we provide sensitivity analyses of the potential impact for the Distributors and Retailers within), and as a result see the pullback yesterday as a buying opportunity, particularly with MCK still trading close to 10-year relative lows versus the S&P and S&P HC index."

MCK +0.96% premarket.

