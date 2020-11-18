Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +2.7% PM , has appointed Hubert Marleau to its board of directors, effective today, to fill in the earlier announced vacancy.

Mr. Marleau is a veteran capital markets professional, corporate director, and Chair of the Marleau Lecture Series on Economic and Monetary Policy at the University of Ottawa.

Currently, he serves as Chief Economist at Canada-based Palos Management, a boutique investment management firm.