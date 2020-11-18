VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) perks 4% premarket after announcing positive interim results from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a study of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), a novel recombinant, protein-based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, in development in collaboration with Brii Biosciences.

Interim data from low-dose cohorts achieved human proof-of-concept, demonstrating restoration of both antibody and T cell responses in chronic HBV patients.

Potent re-stimulation of T cell responses to HBV surface antigens seen in 67% (n=6/9) and 78% (n=7/9) of evaluable patients in the low-dose VBI-2601 unadjuvanted and adjuvanted study arms, respectively.

Antibody responses against HBV surface antigens were observed in 60% of evaluable patients (n=6/10) in unadjuvanted cohort and in 67% (n=6/9) in adjuvanted cohort.

Low-dose immunotherapeutic was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed.

The two-part dose-escalation study assessing a low dose and a high dose of VBI-2601 has enrolled 46 patients.

Data from the high-dose cohorts expected in Q1 2021.