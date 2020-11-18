Lowe's Companies, GoodRx Holdings leads premarket losers' pack

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) -26% after raising 'bought deal' offering to $22.5M.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) -25% on Q3 earnings release.
Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) -17%.
New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) -12%.
Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) -11%.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) -8%.
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)-6% on Q3 earnings release.
GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) -7% after J.P. Morgan's Doug Anmuth becomes the first analyst to tag the stock with a bearish call, downgrading shares to Underweight with a $29 price target, citing pressure from Amazon's new plan.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) -6% on Q3 earnings release.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -6% on commencement of equity offering.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) -5%.
Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) -5% on Q4 earnings release.