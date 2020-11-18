Seeking Alpha
On the Move

Lowe's Companies, GoodRx Holdings leads premarket losers' pack

|About: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)|By: , SA News Editor

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) -26% after raising 'bought deal' offering to $22.5M.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) -25% on Q3 earnings release.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) -17%.

New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) -12%.

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) -11%.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) -8%.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)-6% on Q3 earnings release.

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) -7% after J.P. Morgan's Doug Anmuth becomes the first analyst to tag the stock with a bearish call, downgrading shares to Underweight with a $29 price target, citing pressure from Amazon's new plan.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) -6% on Q3 earnings release.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -6% on commencement of equity offering.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) -5%.

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) -5% on Q4 earnings release.