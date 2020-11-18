Housing starts rise more than expected in October

October Housing Starts: +4.9% M/M to 1.530M vs. 1.460M expected, 1.459M prior (revised from 1.415M).

Single-family housing starts in October were at a rate of 1.179M, 6.4% higher than the revised September figure of 1.108M.

Building permits +0.0% to 1.545M vs. 1.560M expected and 1.545M (revised from 1.553M).

Single-family authorizations in October were at a rate of 1.120M, 0.6% above the revised September figure of 1.113.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.343M, falling 4.5% from the revised September estimate of 1.406M.