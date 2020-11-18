Therapeutics SPAC, Population Health Investment (PHICU) has priced its initial public offering of 15M units at $10/unit.

Trading commences today on Nasdaq.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M units.

Offering is expected to close on November 20.

Population Health Investment to focus on companies or divisions of companies in the healthcare industry, and in particular the therapeutics sector, in the United States and other developed countries.