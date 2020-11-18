Seeking Alpha
Healthcare 

PTC Therapeutics' cancer drug nabs Fast Track and Orphan Drug tags for rare indications

|About: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)|By: , SA News Editor

The FDA has designated both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track status to PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) PTC596 for the  treatment of leiomyosarcoma (LMS), a rare type of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue.

Furthermore, the FDA has also granted PTC596 a Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an ultra-rare childhood glioma.

PTC596 is an orally bioavailable small molecule tubulin binding agent that arrests tumor cells in G2/M phase, including cancer stem cells, through the action of inhibiting tubulin polymerization.

Shares are up 3% in premarket.