The FDA has designated both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track status to PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) PTC596 for the treatment of leiomyosarcoma (LMS), a rare type of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue.

Furthermore, the FDA has also granted PTC596 a Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an ultra-rare childhood glioma.

PTC596 is an orally bioavailable small molecule tubulin binding agent that arrests tumor cells in G2/M phase, including cancer stem cells, through the action of inhibiting tubulin polymerization.