Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) Q3 results:

Revenue of $153.3M (+323.5% Y/Y), +63% Q/Q.

Wholesale revenue growth of 64.6% Q/Q to $90.5M, driven by an increase in harvests from expanded capacity in Illinois and Pennsylvania with strong growth in California.

Retail revenue growth of 60% Q/Q to $62.8M, driven by strong sequential same-store growth and two new store openings in Illinois.

Adj. EBITDA of $46.4M increased 182% Q/Q, driven primarily from higher revenue, increased operational gross profit across our largest markets and strong SG&A control which dropped dramatically as a percentage of revenue.

Gross profit of $84.6M vs. $69.5M in Q2.

Net income of $4.9M from net loss of $4.7M in Q2.

As of September 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at ~$57.7M vs. $49.1M as of December 31, 2019.

Cashflow from operations of $17.8M, compared to $9.9M used in Q2, driven by increased operating leverage across the business as the company scales.

Shares outstanding on a fully converted basis stood at 380.0M as of September 30, 2020.

Previously: Cresco Labs beats on revenue (Nov.18).