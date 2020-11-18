Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim reports results from EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial assessing Jardiance and placebo, both added to standard of care in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

Total cardiovascular events included 3P-MACE (a composite of non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death), hospitalization for heart failure and all-cause hospitalization.

Previously, Jardiance reduced the relative risk of 3P-MACE by 14%, driven by a 38% reduction in the relative risk of cardiovascular death.

These new exploratory analyses show that, when added to standard of care, Jardiance reduced the relative risk of the following total (first plus recurrent) events versus placebo:

3P-MACE by 22%

Hospitalizations for heart failure by 42%

All-cause hospitalizations by 17%

Fatal or non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) by 21%

Coronary heart disease events (a composite of myocardial infarction and coronary revascularization) by 20%.

The findings were published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

The overall safety profile of Jardiance was consistent with that of previous trials.

Jardiance is a prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes.