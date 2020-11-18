Ecolab now part of Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which tracks the leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies globally.

The DJSI World Index is comprised of corporate leaders in sustainability as identified by SAM, now a part of SPGI, and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, based on long-term economic and ESG factors.

“In 2019, we helped our customers conserve 206B gallons of water, conserve 28T Btus of energy and avoid 1.5M metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. We are driven to help our customers operate more sustainably throughout the world and it is an honor to be recognized on the DJSI World Index for our commitment.” said Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker.

