BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) is on watch after Evercore ISI starts off coverage with an Outperform rating.

In a nutshell, analyst Josh Schimmer and team think the market dramatically underestimates the results of a key study.

"The P2 study of ‘5937 missed its primary endpoint, driving shares substantially lower and resulting in a valuation that leaves BLU off most investor radar screens. We believe investors acted in accordance with the negative headline associated with the study results and NOT the underlying data/scientific rationale which is why we are so positive compared to the street."

"But it turns out there was a surprisingly strong (and prespecified) signal within this 'failed' P2 trial – patients with more frequent cough at baseline had a clearer sign of benefit with ‘5937."

Evercore has a price target of $12 on BLU to rep more than 400% upside potential. The Evercore PT is almost double the average Wall Street price target as well.