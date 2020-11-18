Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) launched its earlier announced micro-lending pilot program in an exclusive strategic alliance with the country's social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB).

Both the companies will jointly own and operate a new mobile fintech platform that will deliver mobile financial services.

Through its Indonesian operations, Logiq will provide platform design and technology, management, ongoing hosting and technical support while KMSB will provide the financial institutional relationships for enabling the microlending program.

"Our pilot launch is a first major step towards improving the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who do not have access to traditional financial services. We see many opportunities for creating new revenue streams from micro-lending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions once our alliance with KMSB is fully launched," president Brent Suen commented.

Post the pilot program, the next phase would be rolling out the program to 5 million contract/delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia.