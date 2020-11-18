During yesterday's analyst day event, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) said its "big, hairy, audacious goal is to engage 100 million MAU in the cloud."

The company forecast subscription growth in the mid-30s% in both FY21 and FY22.

Piper Sandler (Overeight) raises its TEAM price target from $220 to $225 after the event, saying the cloud transition '"has multiple moving pieces that will take time to play out, but appears to be going faster thus far."

The firm sees Atlassian as a core holding due to the " disruptive nature across multiple markets, low-touch model, and ongoing transition."

TEAM shares are up 2.3% pre-market to $201M.

