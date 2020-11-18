ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) closes acquisition of selected assets, including DG and solar-plus-storage projects, from Nova Development Management.

A gross purchase price of ~$3.8M was paid.

Acquisition increased development pipeline by ~200 MW and has also added an experienced solar project development team.

"We are pleased to reach this important milestone for the Company, its employees and shareholders. The assets we purchased from Nova Development Management are an excellent strategic and operational fit with our business. We expect the acquisition to strengthen our position in the U.S. market and to expand our presence into small-scale utility market. Importantly, we are expanding the scale of our solar energy development platform and driving value for all stakeholders." comments Mr. Yumin Liu, CEO.