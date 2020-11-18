Camping World (NYSE:CWH) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 1.24%

The company also announced a special quarterly dividend of $0.14/share payable along with the regular dividend and a $0.77 per share one-time special cash dividend, all funded by the $0.29 per common unit cash distribution by CWGS Enterprises, LLC to all holders of its common units, including CWH. The special dividend represents a portion of excess tax distributions made by CWGS Enterprises, LLC to the Company.

Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 15; ex-div Dec. 14.

