Target (NYSE:TGT) CEO Brian Cornell says the retailer's positioning with consumers as "one-stop shopping" is paying off during the pandemic as overall shopping excursions have been dramatically reduced.

"We're seeing many families coming to us to pick up a new Barbie or something for their kids — a Lego item. But while they're there, they’re shopping for Microsoft items or Apple. Even during the pandemic, children are outgrowing their clothes, so guests are coming to us for Cat & Jack, but while they’re there they’ve discovered that we have Levi’s Red Tab available for them and their families. They're also visiting food and beverage and discovering our Good & Gather brand," outlined Cornell on CNBC this morning.

Target saw store comparable sales rise 9.9% in Q3 to complement the 155% pop in digital comparable sales. Cornell wouldn't say which retailers are losing market share to Target. "It has been broad based... We're picking up share from our traditional competitors as well as specialty competitors."

Target vs. a few select specialty retailers this year.

