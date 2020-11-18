Eros STX (NYSE:ESGC) announces that Eros Now has reached 36.2M paid subscribers and 211.5M registered users worldwide as of September 30, 2020.

This represents 6.9M net new paid subscriber additions over the past six months.

The growth is backed by partnership with Microsoft and investment in technology.

CEO Ali Hussein comments: “Eros Now’s strategic market expansion and its massive content library has resulted in phenomenal growth in 2020, a year which is witnessing unequalled digital disruption. We at Eros Now are committed to cater to the increasing global demand for online video streaming and play a pivotal role in the evolving dynamics of the SVOD ecosystem. We are continuously mapping the scope for growth in the OTT market to re-establish our leadership position globally.”

