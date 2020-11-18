Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein starts coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) with a Buy rating and adds the stock to its Americas Conviction List as the firm's income skew, dominant position in infrastructure, and focus on ESG investing attract investors searching for yield.

Sees fee-based AUM CAGR of 13% through 2023, above the industry average.

Sees rapid shift away from on-balance sheet activities toward asset management earnings streams, estimated to be 50%+ of earnings 2021-23E, up from less than 40% historically, Blostein writes.

Bull case is based on accelerating growth in fee-related earnings, material boost in carry income, and increased capital flexibility.

"New growth initiatives (Impact, Secondaries, Tech, Insurance) and normalization of market-driven FRE streams create more upside potential to FRE," said Blostein.

Sees 50% growth in average carry income in 2021-23E vs. 2017-20E due to build-out of BAM's third-party funds.

Acknowledges that BAM's real estate exposure is a concern, though his stress analysis implies only 7%-13% risk to the stock, "likely well reflected in the YTD underperformance."

