OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tom George Yacht Group, which will enhance the Company’s presence on the west coast of Florida, particularly in the Clearwater and Dunedin markets.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year.

TGYG generated revenues in excess of $30M over the past 12 months.

“Since 2014, we have successfully acquired 40 retail locations; this transaction marks the first since going public in early FY 2020 and is one of the largest acquisitions in the Company’s history." said Austin Singleton, CEO of OneWater.