Citing the company's "compelling" growth prospects, Piper Sandler starts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) at Overweight with an $83 price target.

Analyst Brent Bracelin sees strong growth over the next five years, driven by the "new class of SaaS" business model with the high-margin subscription and digital payment revenue streams.

Bracelin says the premium is justified by the "strong secular tailwinds" from the e-commerce shift.

BIGC shares are up 3% pre-market to $69.60.

BigCommerce has a Neutral average Wall Street analysts rating with an $86.50 price target.