Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) -19.4% pre-market after disclosing it is unable to file its Form 10-Q for the September quarter within the prescribed time period.

Interpace says it is evaluating whether there has been an impairment of the carrying value of its Barrett intangible asset and whether adjustments to recorded amortization expense may be required.

The company says its analysis "may result in a non-cash charge to our statement of operations included in our financial statements for one or more prior fiscal years."

Interpace also dealt with potential compliance issues in the prior quarter that precluded the timely filing of its financial statements.