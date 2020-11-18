Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is 2.5% lower premarket after a downgrade to Neutral at Rosenblatt, from Buy.

There's more concern over the company's webscale business, the firm says, expecting a "meaningful" revenue drop to last "well into FY21" as some near-term headwinds now appear larger.

Some half of its sales to Amazon.com could be at risk, the firm says, based on a recent filing from Acacia, and it's seeing "flat optical spend from AT&T and Verizon."

It's cut its price target to $45 from $55, trimming implied upside to 2%.

Wall Street is still Bullish overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.