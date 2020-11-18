Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Q3 results:

Revenue of $6.01M (+1.3% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $5.5M.

Gross margin fell 600 bps to 75% on account of an increased recognition of inventory obsolescence.

Net loss: ($0.9M) (+65.4%); loss/share: ($0.04) (+66.7%); CF Ops: ($1.1M).

As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash and short-term investments of ~$16.0M, compared with $21.9M at December 31, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, BrainsWay’s Deep TMS installed base was 593 total systems, a 22% increase Y/Y.

During the quarter, BWAY received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Deep TMS system for its use as an aid in short-term smoking cessation in adults.

Shares are up 4% PM.

