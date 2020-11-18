Suppliers are joining the Boeing rally this morning, with shares of the planemaker up 6.5% in premarket trade, after the FAA lifted the U.S. grounding of the 737 MAX.
On the move: Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +9.1%, Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) +6.6%, Astronics Luminescent Systems (ATRO +5.5%), Howmet Aerospace (HWM +2.1%), Hexcel Structures (HXL +1.9%), TransDigm (TDG +1.6%), Curtiss-Wright Flight Systems (CW +1.1%), Collins Aerospace (RTX +0.6%), Heico (HEI +0.4%), 3M Aerospace Sealants (MMM +0.2%) and L3Harris (LHX +0.2%).
Others: Honeywell Aerospace (HON), Kaman Aerospace (KAMN), Eaton Aerospace (ETN), Ducommun AeroStructures (DCO), Donaldson Aerospace & Defense (DCI) and BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY).