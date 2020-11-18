Suppliers are joining the Boeing rally this morning, with shares of the planemaker up 6.5% in premarket trade, after the FAA lifted the U.S. grounding of the 737 MAX.

On the move: Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +9.1% , Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) +6.6% , Astronics Luminescent Systems (ATRO +5.5% ), Howmet Aerospace (HWM +2.1% ), Hexcel Structures (HXL +1.9% ), TransDigm (TDG +1.6% ), Curtiss-Wright Flight Systems (CW +1.1% ), Collins Aerospace (RTX +0.6% ), Heico (HEI +0.4% ), 3M Aerospace Sealants (MMM +0.2% ) and L3Harris (LHX +0.2% ).

Others: Honeywell Aerospace (HON), Kaman Aerospace (KAMN), Eaton Aerospace (ETN), Ducommun AeroStructures (DCO), Donaldson Aerospace & Defense (DCI) and BAE Systems Platform Solutions (OTCPK:BAESY).