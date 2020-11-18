Carnival Cruise Line shares down 3.1% on cancelling additional cruises

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) cancels additional cruises for the first part of 2021, includes all embarkations from U.S. homeports from Jan 1-31.

Company had previously cancelled certain other itineraries on four ships that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021.

Australia operations were previously cancelled through March 2, 2021.

Company is in process of building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations.

"We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress. The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations." said Christine Duffy, President.

Press Release