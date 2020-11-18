S&P flat with vaccine enthusiasm looking priced in

A further dose of good news on vaccine development is having just modest impact on recovery sectors this time around.

The S&P (SP500) is little changed, the Nasdaq (COMP) off 0.1% and the Dow (DJI) up 0.2% .

Much like yesterday's later trading, individual stock news and moves look like they'll be the drivers, rather than an overarching sentiment trade.

Boeing +5% is jumping again after getting the all clear for its 737 MAX to fly and catching a Street-high target price.

That's helping Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.7% lead the sectors early on.

Four of the sectors are in the red, with Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -0.3% at the bottom after two days of outperformance.

In bonds, the continued positive vaccine news is having little impact on steepening the yield curve. The 10-year Treasury yield is off a basis point at 0.86% about where it was at the Nov. 9 open.