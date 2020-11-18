Credit Suisse weighs in on the CEO announcement from Oshkosh (OSK +0.7% ) earlier today.

"We believe the transition while a bit early is largely expected with John Pfeifer in the seat as COO and now President too. Wilson Jones had a very successful track record of operational execution improving the profitability of the company in particular Fire and Emergency and now Commercial while generating strong cash flow and maintaining a strong balance sheet."

"We believe John Pfeifer brings more of a focus on growth given his expertise in the overseas markets, continuing to invest and leverage technologies across the company. Finally, we believe bolt on acquisitions in adjacent markets further could be more a focus accelerating growth opportunities."

Credit Suisse has a Neutral rating on Oshkosh and price target of $83. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Oshkosh is Bearish.