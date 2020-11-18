Update: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is weighing in on the App Store tax cut, telling Reuters that Apple's move is meant to divide app creators and preserve their monopoly.

Original post: Earlier today, Apple (AAPL -0.5% ) announced cutting its 30% App Store commission in half for smaller developers. The app tax is at the center of Apple's legal battle with Epic Games and the subject of an EU antitrust probe.

In June, the European Commission announced the App Store investigation, which launched after complaints from Spotify and an e-book publisher.

After this morning's tax cut, the EU confirmed that its App Store probe is still ongoing.

Source: Bloomberg.

