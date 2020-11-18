There is no separating the timing of a vaccine from short-term sentiment on Sysco (SYY +0.5% ), according to Argus.

"Although restaurant closings have led investors to focus on the liquidity of foodservice distributors, we believe that Sysco has sufficient liquidity and access to credit to survive the current downturn," notes analyst John Staszak.

"If a vaccine is distributed sooner than we anticipate, we would consider an upgrade. We believe that the company's long-term fundamentals remain strong and we are maintaining our five-year Buy rating," he adds.

Sysco vs. the S&P 500 Index and select peers.