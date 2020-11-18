BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -0.5% ) Hägglunds has received a life-extension contract to keep the Swiss Army’s fleet of 186 CV9030s (also known as the “Schützenpanzer 2000) in service until 2040, from the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (armasuisse).

Contract includes keeping the 186 vehicle fleet in service until 2040 and significantly improve the platform’s ability in certain areas.The improvements are mainly based on previous obsolescence issues in the area of optical, electrical and electronic components.

The program will involve multiple suppliers based across all regions of Switzerland. One of these suppliers is RUAG AG, which will provide a new auxiliary power unit in collaboration with BAE Systems.