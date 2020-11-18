In its second acquisition announcement this week, IBM (NYSE:IBM) will purchase Instana, an application performance monitoring and observability company, for undisclosed terms.

The transaction is expected to close within several months.

Instana, which offers both SaaS and on-premises solutions, will help advance IBM's hybrid cloud and AI strategy and boosts its AI-powered automation capabilities.

"Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape filled with mission-critical applications and data that are running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments – from public clouds, private clouds and on-premises," says Rob Thomas, SVP, Cloud and Data Platform, IBM. "IBM's acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation."

Press release.

Previously: IBM acquires SAP consulting partner TruQua (Nov. 16 2020)