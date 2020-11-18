Quick look at the quarterly revenue figures over the past few years here .

CAPS (Cloud, Alliance Partner and Subscription) revenue increased to 33% from 30% in the prior quarter.

Avaya Cloud Office launched in Europe enhancing with an Avaya branded unified desktop app, Avaya branded video, network performance and video quality controls, and adoption and usage analytics.

GAAP operating income at $74M vs. $53M previous quarter.

Net income scaled $37M vs. last quarter's $9M.

Cash and cash equivalents were $727M.

Financial Outlook FQ1 2021: GAAP revenue of $710M-730M; GAAP operating income $44M-59M; GAAP operating margin ~6-8%; Non-GAAP operating income $140M-155M; Non-GAAP operating margin ~20-21%; Adjusted EBITDA $165M-180M; Adjusted EBITDA margin 23-25%.

Financial Outlook FY 2021: GAAP revenue of $2.88B-2.93B; GAAP operating income $168M-218M; GAAP operating margin ~6-7%; Non-GAAP operating income $558M-608M; Non-GAAP operating margin ~19-21%; Adjusted EBITDA $660M-710M; Adjusted EBITDA margin 23-24%; CFO 2-3% of non-GAAP revenue; CAPS revenue growth of ~$300M, which will represent between 35-40% of Avaya's total revenue in FY21.

“Our performance throughout the year demonstrates that our investments in innovation and execution of our cloud-first strategy for enterprises have positioned us in the right place, at the right time. We are enabling new ways of work and collaboration that are solving organizations’ most pressing business challenges, and our highly differentiated solutions are driving strong demand across our installed base and attracting new customers." comments Jim Chirico, President and CEO.

