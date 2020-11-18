Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) spikes after a posting is circulated purportedly from the General Motors (NYSE:GM) website indicating that the automaker signed an agreement to manufacture the Nikola Badger model using the Ultium battery system and be the exclusive supplier of Hydrotec fuel cells.

The posting (http://gm.com/masthead-story/ultium-battery-electric-future.html) is no longer showing as active on the GM site, while both GM and Nikola say that there is nothing new to report.

At the moment, it is unclear if an announcement is being planned on a Nikola-GM partnership.

Nikola was up more than 18% earlier in the session.