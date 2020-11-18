SiriusXM (SIRI +0.4% ) announced a new long-term agreement with the NBCUniversal News Group under which the simulcasts of MSNBC and CNBC will continue to air on SiriusXM.

Under the agreement, SiriusXM also becomes the exclusive advertising representative and end-to-end ad tech platform for a broad slate of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC podcasts.

TODAY Show Radio is available on channel 108, while simulcasts of MSNBC and CNBC air on channels 118 and 112, respectively.

"Investments we've been making, including the acquisitions of Stitcher, Simplecast, and AdsWizz, solidify SiriusXM as a dominant player in the rapidly-growing podcast ad market and further position us to help solve some of the critical monetization and ad tech challenges publishers and advertisers are facing through a cohesive and premium audio marketplace." said John Trimble, Chief Advertising Revenue Officer of SiriusXM.