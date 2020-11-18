Electro Rent and National Instruments (NATI +0.3% ) announced a new partnership to rent NI automated test and measurement solutions to customers through Electro Rent's expansive network.

The collaboration between the two companies will deliver new opportunities for customers to leverage industry-leading solutions on a rental basis, often allowing them to shift investments from a capital (CapEx) to an operational expenditure (OpEx) model, with flexibility on term duration and savings on monthly and annual usage.

Under this partnership, NI software-connected test and measurement solutions are now available to rent in North America. Additionally, NI and Electro Rent intend to expand the partnership to other regions starting next year.