Zinc prices surge to an 18-month high as a mine shutdown in South Africa and signs of tightening short term supply add to expectations of strong demand from China.

London Metal Exchange benchmark zinc (LMZSDS03:COM) +1.9% at $2,740.50/metric ton after reaching $2,770, the highest since May 2019 and capping a 60%-plus rise from a March low.

Vedanta (VEDL +2.9% ) suspended operations at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa after a "geotechnical failure" trapped 10 employees.

Operations will remain suspended until mine management and South African regulators consider mine - which produces 250K mt/year of zinc at full output - to be safe to continue.

Separately, Vedanta says it is interested in buying the Indian government's stake in Bharat Petroleum, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Vedanta says its interest is at a preliminary stage and intended to evaluate potential synergies with its existing oil and gas business.

In a report recently posted on Seeking Alpha, Opal Investment Research says Vedanta's dividend is at risk, and investors should exercise caution even with valuations below historical levels.