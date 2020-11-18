Lordstown Motors (RIDE +9.2% ) rallies after CEO Steve Burns made an appearance on CNBC's Mad Money show last night.

Burns says the company is racing to bring its newly-acquired plant in Detroit back to life in preparation to make the first electric pickup truck in the U.S.

Burns noted that Lordstown has a good relationship with GM beyond just buying the plant from the automaker. GM is a PIPE investor in Lordstown along with Fidelity and BlackRock.

There are no value metrics on RIDE with the company essentially pre-revenue, but the moving averages are a pretty sight for momentum investors.