Inpixon (INPX +5.8% ) says that INPX's Mapping has been selected by one of the world's premier pharmaceutical companies to provide the visualization required for tracking its critical COVID-19 vaccine-related assets.

The terms of the customer agreement include both one-time professional services revenue, as well as recurring revenue associated with the mapping platform license.

Inpixon Mapping which specializes in the development of medicines and vaccines across a wide range of disciplines, and multiple additional locations are anticipated to be added over the coming weeks and months, will be used to view the location of tagged assets on a dynamic, multi-layered map in near real-time within this pharmaceutical company's facilities.

Additionally, Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform is a comprehensive solution for indoor positioning, mapping, security and analytics and the platform's Workplace Readiness dashboards facilitate contact tracing, social distancing and targeted cleaning to help enterprises create safer workplaces.