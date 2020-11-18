Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 1.4% after an assumed Buy rating at MKM Partners, which is seeing increased adoption of coherent optical technology across multiple markets.

That should boost the company's revenue growth, margins and earnings trajectory, the firm says.

Infinera is set to be "among the principal beneficiaries of the ongoing digitization of our society," analyst Fahad Najam writes.

The firm has a $9 price target, implying 29% upside.

Street analysts are Neutral on the stock on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.