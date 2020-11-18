"Demand across all La-Z-Boy ( LZB +10.8% ) businesses is at record levels as consumers continue to allocate more discretionary spending to home furnishings. Orders are fueling an unprecedented backlog and our supply chain team is doing a great job to continually increase weekly production to service customers and drive increased delivered sales,"

For FQ2, the company reported consolidated sales rose 2.7% to $459.1M; written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network increased 34%.

GAAP operating income of $47.9M (+62% Y/Y); non-GAAP operating income rose 52% to $51.2M.

Operating margin increased to 10.4% from 6.6% with wholesale and retail standing at 12.2% and 9.4%.

GAAP net income per share rose to $0.75 from $0.48.

Strong cash generation, with YTD cash from operating activities of $195.7M; cash stood at $353.4M at quarter end after full repayment of $50M outstanding balance on credit line.

During the quarter, the company added additional manufacturing cells at its U.S.-based upholstery manufacturing facilities as well as additional weekend shifts; added manufacturing cells at its Cut-and-Sew Center in Mexico.

La-Z-Boy closed on the acquisition of six Seattle-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores with ~$30M in annual retail volume in calendar 2019, and one warehouse.

Acquisition expected to contribute ~15M of additional sales annually to the company on a consolidated basis; in FQ2, Seattle stores added $3.5M of sales to the Retail segment.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share payable Dec. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 2, 2020.

Assuming no COVID-19-related shutdowns or other unexpected external disruptions, La-Z-Boy expects consolidated sales growth in FQ3 of flat to 4% above the prior year's all-time record-high FQ3; FQ4 sales growth seen at 40% to 45% versus the prior-year quarter.

Based on these sales trends, company expects to deliver a historically high consolidated operating margin of ~9% to 11% for the balance of the year; includes anticipation that Joybird will sustain profitable operations.

