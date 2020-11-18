Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR -0.1% ) acquires a four-building industrial complex and a three-tenant industrial property for $339.2M.

The acquisitions were funded with a combination of cash on hand, 1031 exchange proceeds from prior dispositions, assumption of existing debt, and operating partnership units.

YTD, REXR has closed on almost $730M of acquisitions; its pipeline has ~$600M of new investments under LOI or contract and expected to close in coming months.

See Rexford's acquisition of real estate assets over the past 11 quarters:

"These investments contribute towards the accretive growth of our portfolio within the highly sought-after Southern California industrial market," Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, Co-CEOs of Rexford, said about the most recent purchases.

Acquires Gateway Pointe Pointe Industrial Campus in Whittier, CA, within the LA-Mid-Counties submarket, with almost 1M square feet of industrial space for $296.6M.

Also acquires 13943-13955 Balboa Boulevard — a ~201K-square-foot building in Sylmar, CA, within the LA-San Fernando Valley submarket on 10.5 acres of land — for $42.6M.

That transaction leveraged REXR's ability "to offer operating partnership units in exchange for a class A industrial property through a tax-efficient UPREIT structure in an off-market transaction," Schwimmer and Frankel said.

The OP units, newly issued from the company's operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P., used to fund the Balboa acquisition are redeemable by the seller on a one-to-one basis for shares of the company's publicly traded common stock.

Previously: Rexford Industrial announces acquisition and disposition of industrial properties (Oct. 16)